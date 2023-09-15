Pope’s envoy talks war in Ukraine with China in Beijing

SHAFAQNA- Pope’s envoy meets with China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs to discuss the war in Ukraine and to underscore the need to work together to encourage dialogue in the search for peace.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi has met with Li Hui, China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Beijing.

In a statement published on Thursday afternoon, the Holy See said the Pope’s envoy to seek peace in Ukraine met with the Chinese special representative in an “open and cordial atmosphere”.

Source: vaticannews

www.shafaqna.com