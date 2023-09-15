Halal Expo to open new horizons for exports

SHAFAQNA-The 9th World Halal Summit and the 10th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo are expected to open new horizons in the export industry.

The four-day events will be held concurrently with Anadolu as the global communication partner and will begin at the Istanbul Expo Center on Nov. 23.

Türkiye, which has set an export target of $300 billion in 2025, has stepped up its search for alternative markets. It currently exports to 197 countries and focuses on the halal market, with its high potential.

Source: aa

