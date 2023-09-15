English
International Shia News Agency
Kremlin: Russia & North Korea did not sign military deals

SHAFAQNA-The Kremlin has said no  military agreements or other areas were signed between Russia and North Korea during Kim Jong Un’s visit to Vladivostok earlier this week.
Ukraine says its forces liberated the eastern village of Andriivka in the Donetsk region, claiming Russian troops sustained heavy losses.
Kyiv says its drones attacked two Russian patrol ships operating in the Black Sea and destroyed a sophisticated “Triumf” surface-to-air missile defence system in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Meanwhile, Moscow says its forces destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones in the southwest part of the Black Sea, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

