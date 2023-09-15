The Grand Ayatollah Sistani received disabled Iraqi student

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority, received an Iraqi student named “Saif al-Din Saad” along with his father and some of his brothers. Despite being affected by quadriplegia, he managed to achieve high grades in the sixth-grade exams from childhood.

According to Shafaqna, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, while praising the remarkable determination and exceptional dedication of this Iraqi student, and noting that physical disability did not hinder him from achieving high grades in his university studies, expressed: “Your remarkable success is an important lesson for everyone, demonstrating that with unwavering determination and an resolute will, nothing can prevent one from achieving success.”

His Eminence also prayed for much progress in the student’s educational journey and commended the Iraqi citizen’s family for their care and their role in his success.

