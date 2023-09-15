English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaOther News

13,000 schools forced to close in Central and West Africa due to deteriorating security situation

SHAFAQNA- In the past four years, the number of schools closed due to insecurity has nearly doubled, to more than 13,200 schools had to close in 8 countries in the region. The Norwegian Refugee Council ( ), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warn that the education of 2.5 million children is under direct threat.

Governments, militaries, other parties to the conflict and the international community must take concerted action to stop attacks and threats against schools, students and teachers and strengthen sustained support for quality learning for every child in the region. Reliefweb reported.


 In Central and West Africa, only 3.9 per cent of applications for education funding had been approved as of early September. For comparison: In September, 30.5% of funding applications for the entire humanitarian sector in the region were approved. Despite the explosion in demand, education is all too often neglected.

Source: Reliefweb 

www.shafaqna.com

 

