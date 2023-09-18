WMO: Climate Change Undermines Sustainable Development Goals

According to Reliefweb, only 15% of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are on track, according to a United in Science report that systematically examined the impact of climate change and extreme weather events on the goals. . It shows how weather, climate, and water science can advance goals such as food and water security, clean energy, improved health, sustainable oceans, and resilient cities.



“The year 2023 has shown too clearly that climate change is coming. Record temperatures are scorching the land and warming the seas, as extreme weather wreaks havoc across the globe. While we know this is just the beginning, the global response is far from adequate. Meanwhile, halfway to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) deadline, the world is behind schedule,” said UN’s Secretary General António Guterres.

