Türkiye close to deal with China on nuclear power plant

SHAFAQNA-A deal with China to build a nuclear power plant in eastern Thrace is possible in months as no major issues remain in the negotiations, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told.

Bayraktar said senior officials from the Chinese government visited eastern Thrace and saw the sites where the construction is planned.

“We came to a very important point that we need to finalise [the deal] in a few months,” Bayraktar said.

“There are some other interested parties and we have already had enough negotiation for certain parts of the deal and we are quite close to [a resolution]. I don’t think we have major differences. We are able to strike a deal soon with China for the nuclear power program.”

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com