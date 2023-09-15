English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Türkiye close to deal with China on nuclear power plant

0
nuclear power plant

SHAFAQNA-A deal with China to build a nuclear power plant in eastern Thrace is possible in months as no major issues remain in the negotiations, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told.

Bayraktar said senior officials from the Chinese government visited eastern Thrace and saw the sites where the construction is planned.

“We came to a very important point that we need to finalise [the deal] in a few months,” Bayraktar said.

“There are some other interested parties and we have already had enough negotiation for certain parts of the deal and we are quite close to [a resolution]. I don’t think we have major differences. We are able to strike a deal soon with China for the nuclear power program.”

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Nearly 30% of earthquake-affected households in Türkiye reported no access to education

asadian

Türkiye hosts 26.8 million tourists in 7 months

asadian

[Photos] Istanbul: Conference of ‘Islamic Unity in love of Imam Hussain (AS)’

asadian

Türkiye: Several injured after explosion hits grain silos at Derince Port

asadian

Six months after Türkiye-Syria earthquakes

asadian

[Photos-Videos] Türkiye: Muharram mourning ceremony in Eghdir

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.