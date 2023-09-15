Bahrain: Detained leaders call on UN High Commissioner for Human Rights delegation to meet

SHAFAQNA-Detained opposition leaders in Jaw Central Prison called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights delegation to meet them.

The opposition leaders called on, in a joint statement on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, “the High Commissioner for Human Rights, lovers of justice and freedom, and supporters of democracy and human rights defenders, not to limit their noble efforts in Bahrain to improving prison conditions for political detainees, who are actually deprived of basic rights and are subjected to slow, systematic death.”

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com