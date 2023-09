SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presents another live program titled: “What would Imam Ridha (a) have said about the theory of evolution?“ on commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Ali Ridha (AS) with a talk by Amina Inloeson on Friday 15 September 2023.

https://www.youtube.com/live/hxK0xaSZe6k?si=_4v7-qeG64wr-FJt

