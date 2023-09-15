40000 Palestinians attended Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 15 September 2023

SHAFAQNA-Around 40,000 Palestinians attended the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Occupied Jerusalem estimated that about 40,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque amid tight Israeli restrictions.

Local sources said that Israeli forces were deployed in the streets of the city and the vicinity of Aqsa Mosque, where they checked the ID cards of worshipers.

Earlier today, tens of thousands of Jewish settlers performed Talmudic rituals and prayers at the Buraq Wall, the western wall of the Aqsa Mosque, celebrating the start of the Jewish holiday season.

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com