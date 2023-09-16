Libyan Unity Government: About 5000 houses damaged in floods

SHAFAQNA- Approximately 5,000 homes were damaged in the Jabal Al-Ahdar region, during the “Daniel” storm that hit the east of Libya, according to the country’s unity government on Friday (15 Sep. 2023).

“The region needs maintenance and rebuilding of about 35 km (some 22 miles) of damaged roads, and 20 km (some 13 miles) of main rainwater drainage lines,” the Housing and Utilities Projects Authority said on Facebook.

Water networks have also collapsed due to the floods, leading to the interruption of drinking water supplies in several areas.

At least 6,000 people were killed and thousands of others remain missing due to the weekend floods in eastern Libya, according to the official figures.

Source: aa

