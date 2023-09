SHAFAQNA- The UN’s aid agency, OCHA, called for $71.4 million to respond to the most urgent needs of thousands of flood victims in Libya.

“The scale of the flood disaster is ‘shocking’ with entire neighborhoods having been wiped off the map and whole families, taken by surprise, swept away in the deluge of water,” said UN’s Aid Chief Martin Griffiths.

At least 6,000 people have been killed and thousands remain missing from weekend floods in eastern Libya, according to officials.

Source: aa

