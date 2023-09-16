English
International Shia News Agency
Report: Around 238 million people face high levels of acute food insecurity

SHAFAQNA- Around 238 million people face high levels of acute food insecurity in 48 countries in 2023, the Global Report on Food Crises reported.

Based on data available as of early August, the 2023 mid-year update showed that some 33.64 million people face “emergency conditions” in 36 countries while 128,600 people face “catastrophe conditions” in four countries.

The report’s findings indicated that South Sudan has the highest share at 63% followed by Yemen (52%-55%). Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Haiti and Sudan each have more than 40% of their population in Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Phase 3 or above.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

