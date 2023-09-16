English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther News

Survey: More than two-thirds of world’s population favours solar energy

0
solar energy

SHAFAQNA- More than two-thirds of the world’s population favours solar energy, five times more than public support for fossil fuels, a global poll has found.

The survey, conducted by Glocalities in collaboration with advocacy groups Global Citizen and The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, was based on interviews with more than 21,000 people in 21 countries between January and June.

The countries included Australia, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the United States.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Kuwait: Installing solar CCTV cameras in public places

asadian

Inauguration of the largest solar power project in Oman

asadian

UK: Scotland’s largest Mosque installs solar energy panels

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.