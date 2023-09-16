Rights groups condemn Biden for allowing $235m military aid to Egypt

SHAFAQNA- More than a dozen rights organisations have signed a statement rebuking the Biden administration’s decision to approve more than $200m in military aid to Egypt. Approval of military aid comes amid intensified crackdown on Egyptian civil society.

Earlier this week, the USA announced it was withholding $85m in aid to Egypt, which had been conditioned on the release of political prisoners. Instead of going to Cairo, the money would be redirected to Taiwan and Lebanon.

At the same time, it approved $235m in aid to the North African country, which rights groups and lawmakers have long been calling to be withheld.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com