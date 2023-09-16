Najaf Ashraf: 5 million pilgrims visit Imam Ali (AS) shrine on demise anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) [Photos]

SHAFAQNA– The Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS) reports the presence of nearly five million pilgrims at the sacred shrine of Imam Ali (AS) on the anniversary of the demise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to Shafaqna, the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali announced on their website that the information department of the shrine has reported the statistics of pilgrims entering the holy shrine of Amir al-Mu’minin (AS) in Najaf Ashraf on the occasion of the anniversary of the passing of the great Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).

In this regard, “Haidar Rahim,” the head of the Information Department of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali, stated in an interview with the Astan News Center that during the days of the 24th to the 28th of the month of Safar (September 11th to 15th), four million, eight hundred seventy-four thousand, and four hundred fifty pilgrims visited the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS).

According to the head of the Information Department, the mentioned statistics were meticulously compiled by the personnel of the Information Technology Center of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali and were obtained through the system of cameras equipped with modern technology placed at the entrances of the streets and main gates leading to the holy shrine of Amir al-Mu’minin (AS).

Meanwhile, the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali has announced its full dedication to providing the best services to the pilgrims of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS). This includes the opening of 11 locations for distributing hundreds of thousands of meals, along with offering free medical and healthcare services, as well as other services to them.

Furthermore, “Haider Alesawe,” the head of the Supreme Committee overseeing the activities of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali, had previously announced that the shrine’s program began last Tuesday with the raising of mourning flags and mourning ceremonies on the occasion of the anniversary of the passing of the Noble Prophet at the holy shrine of Imam Ali. This event witnessed the presence of religious and governmental figures and a large number of pilgrims.

According to Alesawe’s announcement, the program of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali for welcoming pilgrims on the anniversary of the passing of the Noble Prophet includes several key aspects. The first aspect is related to services, which involves preparing and cleaning the Hazrat Fatimah (SA) courtyard, providing accommodations, overnight stays, and meals. Additionally, five accommodation locations have been established around the old section of Najaf Ashraf and the northern entrance of the city.

He emphasized that the second aspect of the program is healthcare. In this regard, in addition to the continued operation of the “Al-Sajjad” Medical Center and “Dar Al-Shifa” for providing medical services to pilgrims, seven medical teams have been stationed around the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS). It was highlighted that all medical centers and teams of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali are working in coordination with the Najaf Ashraf Health Department. They are staffed with specialized medical personnel, many of whom are volunteers from the same department and health agencies from various provinces within Iraq and abroad. Additionally, medications, emergency evacuation vehicles, and ambulances are available to these teams.

Alesawe also announced that the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali has hosted more than two thousand volunteers from Najaf and other provinces of Iraq to participate in the pilgrim hospitality program. These volunteers are distributed among various service sectors of the shrine, including maintaining public order, women’s affairs, pilgrim accommodations, and assisting with the procession of Hussaini caravans around the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS).

