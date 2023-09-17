Iraqi Electoral Commission announced 18 million eligible voters

SHAFAQNA– Jumana Al-Ghalai, the spokesperson for the High Electoral Commission of Iraq, announced the number of eligible voters for the Provincial Council elections on December 18 in her remarks.

According to Shafaqna, Alforat reported, “The total number of eligible voters for the elections is over 23 million, but those who have registered and received their biometric cards are more than 16 million, with an additional two million cards to be issued soon, bringing the total number of eligible voters to 18 million. On the other hand, 5 million citizens cannot participate in the voting due to not having biometric cards.”

She said: “The Supreme Election Commission has provided the necessary infrastructure and conditions for conducting healthy, transparent, and fair elections for both voters and candidates. We have no involvement in predicting the voter turnout, and this falls within the framework of the voters’ freedom to participate or abstain from the elections.”

Al-Ghalai stated: The Supreme Electoral Commission will begin distributing biometric candidate cards in November and December.

