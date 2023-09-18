[Shafaqna Exclusive] Afghanistan: Taliban continues policy of pressure against Shia Muslims

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Since the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, Hazara Shia Muslims in this country have faced increasing political, legal, and military pressures.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, in the early days of this group’s takeover of Afghanistan, a wave of arrests, shootings, and attacks against Hazara people in this country had begun.”

Prominent examples of targeted killings of Hazara Shia Muslims by the Taliban include two massacres in the Daykundi province, one massacre in the Ghor province, and a heavy attack on the Balkhab district of the Sar-e Pol province, resulting in the deaths of dozens, including women, children, and the elderly, and the displacement of over 27,000 people.

Now, more than two years after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, a wave of ‘fabricated’ legal disputes and the use of ‘forged documents’ against Hazara Shia Muslims has emerged in various parts of the country.

In the past month alone, at least three such legal disputes against Shia Muslims in various parts of the country have been reported, and according to the Taliban’s rulings, Shia individuals have faced heavy financial penalties, property destruction, detention, and imprisonment.

