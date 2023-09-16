English
Russia shows North Korean leader hypersonic missiles

hypersonic missiles

SHAFAQNA-North Korean leader continues tour of Russia with visit to airbase where he inspected latest Russian missiles, bombers.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected Russia’s hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ missiles as well as strategic, nuclear-capable bombers in the latest stop on his tour of Russian space, military and other technological facilities in the country’s Far East, according to Russian-language news media reports.

Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Russia’s Primorsky region, announced Kim’s arrival in the city of Artyom, about 40km (25 miles) northeast of Vladivostok on Saturday.

Kozhemyako released a video showing a smiling Kim’s arrival on board his private, armoured train and being greeted by children presenting flowers.

