Israeli warplanes target Palestinian watchtower

SHAFAQNA- Israeli warplanes targeted a Palestinian watchtower near the east side of Gaza City, security sources disclosed.

The airstrike came following a demonstration organised by hundreds of youths along the Gaza fence in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque and solidarity with Palestinian hunger strikers inside Israeli jails.

In a statement, the Israel occupation forces said hundreds of Palestinians “rioted” on the Israeli border, including: “Setting off explosive devices on the security barrier and hurling grenades at troops.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

