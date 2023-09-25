Expert: Africa will experience a series of “social, military & political movements”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Regarding the coup d’états in future in Africa, an expert says: Coup d’états and counter-coups will waste the energy of Africa and thus, it seems that Africa will experience a series of social faults and military and political movements which will be led to insecurity and unrest and wasting the resources of these countries.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Mr. Hassan Hanizadeh, an expert in world affairs, answered some questions of Shafaqna’s reporter about the coup d’états in Africa.

Shafaqna: How do you predict the coup d’états in future in Africa? Are these coup d’états temporary?

Hanizadeh: Indeed, the events that occurred recently in some countries in Africa are about competition between the US and France. Because of its history of colonialism in African countries, France considers these countries as its backyard.

Given global competitions between different East and West poles for penetration in the Dark Continent including macroeconomic attendance of China and military attendance of Russia in Africa as well as penetration and attendance of France that has managed this continent since the past, it has created the feeling in western countries that they must have more attendance.

Coup d’états in Africa are the result of events that have been occurred in the arena of global power. The West seeks to eliminate China and Russia from Africa. The coup d’état in Niger and Gabon and conflicts in Sudan and the coup d’état against Hasan Al-Bashir, former president of this country and the civil war among Sudanese generals show a series of changes in Africa. Israel’s attendance is felt behind the new crises that exist in Africa. It seems that this situation will also be felt in future and we will see coup d’états in other African countries.

Africa appears to enter a new cycle of political and social crisis and this situation will still continue and will continue in other African countries serially.

Shafaqna: Will these countries be subjected to deep transformations after such coup d’états?

Hanizadeh: Illegal power competition between France and Africa continues. These coup d’états and counter-coups will continue. After some time, France will organize a number of generals and these coup d’états and counter-coups will waste the energy of Africa and thus, it seems that Africa will be condemned to a series of social faults, and military and political movements which will be led to insecurity and unrest and wasting the resources of these countries.

Some countries like Libya, Morocco, Egypt, and so on have experienced some movements during the Arab Spring.

Shafaqna: How will be the situation of these countries?

Hanizadeh: Libya has experienced conflict for nearly 12 years but the conditions are different for Egypt. No group outside the armed forces can govern Egypt. During the last 70 years except one-year governance of Al-Ikhwan Al-Muslimeen that was defeated, the military governed this country in other times. In Sudan, too, there have been 14 coup d’états during the past 70 years. In Tunisia, after the escape of the former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and formation of a phase of democratic transition, severe differences have been created between political groups. In Morocco, because the political system is imperial, there is more stability. Also, Algeria has entered the stability stage after two decades of conflict and civil war. Situation of the North African countries is special. Countries in east and west of Africa are facing internal crises and challenges.

