Al-Akhbar: Bashar Assad will go to China soon

SHAFAQNA– The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported in a soon-to-occur trip that Bashar Assad, the President of Syria, will travel to China.

According to Shafaqna, this newspaper, citing sources they referred to as “Eastern diplomats,” reported that Assad is expected to soon arrive in Beijing at the head of a delegation and hold multiple meetings with Chinese officials to enhance the relationship between the two countries and discuss China’s role in helping Syria overcome its economic crisis.

Additionally, officials in Syria, without mentioning their names, told Al-Akhbar newspaper that this trip is “very important,” and Assad will have an official meeting with Xi Jinping, the President of China, during the visit.

