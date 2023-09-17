How will Nawaz Sharif deal with the poor economy?

SHAFAQNA | by Naveed Asghar, Since the return of Muslim League (N) leader Nawaz Sharif, there has been an expression of expectations and fears in the country’s politics. The party’s second-tier leadership is showing warmth and hopes that Nawaz Sharif will prove to be a ‘magnet’ who will be able to win back voters who have become disillusioned or alienated from the party over the past few years.



On the other hand, the question is also coming up that whether the judiciary will give immediate relief to Nawaz Sharif and give him an opportunity to be politically active?

The real truth can probably be found between these two questions. It is not likely that Nawaz Sharif will bring about any revolution in the country’s politics, but a large number of voters of Punjab have expectations from Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif has been popular especially among the average business class.

In the case of new political adventures, this voter may return to the party once again, but due to the changes in the country’s politics, it is difficult to say whether Nawaz Sharif will once again be able to convince the voters that If they get the power, they will not only lead the country on the road of development, but the condition of the common citizens will also improve.

Politically, Nawaz Sharif will face the biggest challenge in the form of Imran Khan. Although, after the May 9 tragedy, Tehreek-e-Insaf is busy fighting for its survival and is not very active in the political arena. Imran Khan himself has been declared ineligible and is currently imprisoned in Attock Jail. Despite this, it is said that his vote bank is safe and he is very popular among the people. There is no specific measure or standard of popularity in the Pakistani political context.

Opinions formed in the media may have some relation to the feelings observed on the ground, but in this age of social media, many tactics are also adopted to form such opinions to a large extent. Supporters of Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan have a reputation for effective use of social media. In this way, they not only influence the public opinion but are also successful in establishing the impression that even if Imran Khan is not in the field, whoever participates in the election in his name will win with a huge majority. .

That is why Tehreek-e-Insaf has been continuously demanding elections and still maintains that the Election Commission should hold elections within the stipulated period of the constitution instead of making excuses like constituencies so that the people and individuals know which party. In fact, she is the representative of Pakistani people. This claim is made on the basis of Imran Khan’s personal popularity, otherwise Tehreek-e-Insaaf neither has such a revolutionary political manifesto nor has it presented any clear plan to solve the country’s problems.

However, the individual popularity of Imran Khan cannot be considered as a measure of electoral success. Therefore, it has to be seen that the majority of people are influenced by what factors express their opinion in the elections. But it should also be clear that despite the wishes of the country’s establishment and Imran Khan’s political opponents, Imran Khan is an important factor in the country’s politics. Should he be disqualified or in jail, at least his supporters will have a remarkable victory in any future elections.

Nawaz Sharif will have to deal with the Imran Khan factor in Punjab so that the Muslim League (N) can get enough seats in the Punjab Assembly as well as in the National Assembly to form a government with reliable allies if not alone.

May I succeed. Achieving this goal would be tantamount to gambling as the PML-N led the PDM government for 16 months. During Shahbaz Sharif’s tenure, the people could not get any economic relief. The Tehreek-e-Insaf was deprived of power by blaming others for the economic disaster, the series continued. After the end of Shahbaz Sharif’s tenure, the country’s economy was in a worse condition than the one in which Imran Khan had left it.

Shahbaz Sharif had consistently blamed the economic woes and his failures on Tehreek-e-Insaf’s economic policies, but the people now look back at his own sixteen-month rule and are suffering the consequences of the tough decisions made during that time. In these circumstances, it will not be possible to convince them that Imran Khan and his party are responsible for all the bad things that are happening now. One result of the change of government through the motion of no confidence has also come out that now instead of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Muslim League (N) is being considered closer to the establishment.

It is a matter of honor for Shahbaz Sharif and he wants to come to power again through this political strategy. Ironically, on the one hand, he wants the patronage of the establishment so that he can become the prime minister once again, on the other hand, he will need the full and unconditional support of his brother Nawaz Sharif to win the election, because Shahbaz Sharif himself. But they cannot succeed in electoral politics by rebelling against Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif was angry with Tehreek-e-Insaf government and Imran Khan. Therefore, he also supported the no-confidence motion and stood behind Shahbaz Sharif’s government. However, now the performance of these sixteen months is in front of the public as well as Nawaz Sharif. It has to be seen whether he will continue to support Shahbaz Sharif to avoid any clash and after winning the next elections, he will be willing to appoint Shahbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister once again instead of him.

Or he will insist on becoming the prime minister himself and will be able to convince the establishment as well as the judiciary that in the changed circumstances no one but him has the ability to get the country out of trouble. There have been indications that Nawaz Sharif may not be acceptable to the establishment. If Muslim League (N) gains power in the form of Shehbaz Sharif, then Nawaz Sharif will have to kill the political aspirations of his daughter Maryam Nawaz. It has been seen that Maryam Nawaz is a ‘crowd puller’ but she uses her father’s name for this purpose and has yet to demonstrate the ability to stand on her own feet politically.

Irrespective of the challenges faced on the political arena, if Nawaz Sharif succeeds in gaining power once again through intense political efforts, then it will be seen how he will bring the country out of the current financial and political crisis and once again bring the country back to economic prosperity. How will the recovery journey begin? Apart from this, why will Pakistan again be made an important and necessary participant in the global and regional scenario? In addition to the internal political difficulties, they will have to come up with a solid strategy in this regard so that during the election campaign, the public and the establishment can be clear about the direction of the country under the leadership of the Muslim League (N) and how the past decade will change. It will be possible to rectify the political mistakes made during the period.

In this regard, Nawaz Sharif will have to set some important targets:

First: The atmosphere of political conflict in the country should be ended and a dialogue should be started in the political parties so that instead of making every election controversial, they can work together for national goals in the parliament by accepting the victory of the opponent or their defeat.

Second: The establishment should be persuaded to gradually withdraw from political decision-making and allow the political leadership to have full authority to make important decisions and set the direction of the country.

Third: The fundamental rights situation in the country should be improved, politically motivated reprisals should be stopped, media should be given freedom and the attitude of accepting opposing points of view should be developed.

Fourth: End religious extremism in the country. The practice of treating extremist groups as ‘assets’ should be completely eliminated so that the intellectual and practical environment against the growing terrorism can be smoothed. Apart from this, Pakistan can emerge as a peaceful and trustworthy society.

Fifth: All regional cooperation projects should be restored for economic recovery. Apart from India, the antagonistic relationship with Iran and Afghanistan should be transformed into one of cooperation, coexistence and gradual friendship. Apart from the political leaders of Pakistan, a consensus should be created in the state institutions that the path of development cannot be determined by war, prolonging conflicts with neighbors and being in constant tension. For this, it is important to build a relationship of trust and mutual respect.

Sixth: Instead of showing the dream of solving the regional problems by force, the people should be prepared to accept that friendship and cooperation instead of enmity are the main importance to achieve respect and prosperity in the modern era. has a For this purpose, far-reaching changes should first be made in the country’s curriculum. Propagation of hatred towards neighboring countries should be stopped and the lesson of living together should be taught.

If any future leader, including Nawaz Sharif, does not succeed in making these few points the guiding principle of the country’s economic, foreign, political and social policy, then the current multi-layered crisis facing Pakistan will not decrease, but will continue to increase in severity. will The solution to the problems faced by the country does not lie in the return of a single personality or gaining power, but for this it will be necessary to change the policies and way of thinking of the country.

Note; Shafaqna do not endorse the views of the writer

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com