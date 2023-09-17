Iran’s decision to withdraw IAEA inspectors’ designation

SHAFAQNA-The latest move by his country to withdraw the designation of several experienced IAEA inspectors was based on the Islamic Republic’s governance rights enshrined in the Safeguards Agreement between the two sides, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana’ani has said.

Kana’ani made the comment on Saturday hours after the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi condemned Iran for what he called its “unilateral measure” to withdraw the designation of several inspectors of the UN nuclear watchdog. Grossi claimed that Iran’s measure “affects the normal planning and conduct of the IAEA verification activities” in the Islamic Republic.

Source: IRNA

