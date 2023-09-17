English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iran’s decision to withdraw IAEA inspectors’ designation

0
withdraw IAEA inspectors’ designation

SHAFAQNA-The latest move by his country to withdraw the designation of several experienced IAEA inspectors was based on the Islamic Republic’s governance rights enshrined in the Safeguards Agreement between the two sides, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana’ani has said.

Kana’ani made the comment on Saturday hours after the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi condemned Iran for what he called its “unilateral measure” to withdraw the designation of several inspectors of the UN nuclear watchdog. Grossi claimed that Iran’s measure “affects the normal planning and conduct of the IAEA verification activities” in the Islamic Republic.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

MEM: IAEA-Iran talks slow on sensitive issues

asadian

Russian diplomat doubts JCPOA will ever be fully restored

asadian

Iran’s FM: JCPOA revival needs full return of all sides to commitments

asadian

Iran’s FM Spox: OIC foreign ministers meeting to be held on July 31

asadian

USA’s intelligence: Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons

asadian

Newarab: Europe could breach Iran nuclear deal

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.