Researcher at Georgetown University: France is continuing to be haunted by racism

SHAFAQNA-France has become member authoritarian regimes like Afghanistan that dictate what women can, cannot wear.The Fifth French Republic is continuing to be haunted by racism, Farid Hafez, researcher at Georgetown University said.

Following the death of Nahel M., which sparked protests throughout France this summer, the hijab ban for pupils in public schools is now being surpassed by yet another regulation of the education minister that reveals the infinite obsession of France’s political elite with Muslim women’s bodies.

The argumentation of the French political elite has been as ideologically tainted as usual. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin both argued that the abaya would constitute a sign of “proselytism.”

While the abaya is generally a loose-fitting, full-length robe worn by some Muslim women as a sign of their modesty, it is by no means easy to define which clothes fulfill the criteria of being an abaya and which do not. Above that, it does not represent a specific religious garment. Therefore, this restriction can be read as yet another measure that reveals how racialized Muslim bodies have become.

