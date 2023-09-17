English
London: Climate activists rally against fossil fuels ahead of UN summit

SHAFAQNA-Climate activists joined protest in London as part of a global wave of action demanding the rapid phase-out of fossil fuels.

This weekend’s demonstrations are part of a broader global movement, with over 400 anti-fossil fuel protests scheduled to occur from Cape Town to Tokyo, Karachi to New York.

Coinciding with these protests, the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit, set for Sept. 20, will see UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres call on nations to cease approving new oil and gas production.

