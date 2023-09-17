English
WHO sends 29 tons of relief supplies to flood-stricken Libya

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization’s second shipment of 29 metric tons of health supplies arrived in flood-stricken Libya.

The shipment reflects an intensified emergency response to the unprecedented flooding in Libya’s eastern city of Derna in the aftermath of Storm Daniel and is reportedly enough to help over 250,000 people, the Jordan News Agency reported.
Citing a media statement, Petra reported that the storm’s impact was compounded by the collapse of two dams that led to the deaths of thousands of people in Derna. More than 9,000 people remain missing.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

