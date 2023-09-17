Prominent Egyptian activist sentenced to six months in prison

SHAFAQNA-An Egyptian court has sentenced prominent publisher and anti-government activist Hisham Kassem, 64, to six months in prison, his lawyer said on Saturday.

Kassem, who had recently stepped up his criticism of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s rule, is a leader of al-Tayar al-Hurr, or Free Current, a newly formed liberal group.

The movement has appealed for political change to address an economic crisis and said it could field a candidate in presidential elections, due to be held by early 2024.

Source: middleeasteye

