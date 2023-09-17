English
Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on last day of Rosh Hashanah

Extremist Israeli settlers

SHAFAQNA-Extremist Israeli settlers began to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah on Sunday.

Israeli forces forcibly removed Palestinians from the mosque’s courtyard to make way for scores of Jewish settlers and arrested at least three Palestinians for resisting.

Additionally, a large number of Israeli soldiers were deployed inside the courtyards of the compound and at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque itself, as well as around the entrances to the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem.

The soldiers were reportedly preventing any Palestinian aged under 50 from entering the Al-Aqsa compound.

