More than 400000 pilgrims travel to Mashhad on foot during last days of Safar

SHAFAQNA-During the last days of the month of Safar more than 400,000 pilgrims traveled to Mashhad on foot.

Hossein Rezaei, the spokesperson for a society that serves pilgrims visiting Mashhad on foot, said more than 20,000 volunteers provided services to the pilgrims.

He said 490 Salawati (free) service stations were set up on the path of pilgrims, providing them with food, medical services, lodging, cultural services, etc.

Mashhad is home to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Shia Imam. It is one of the most extensively visited pilgrimage centers in the world.

Source: IQNA

