SHAFAQNA-Iraq stands at the 50th position globally and 4th in the Arab region in the 2023 most influential countries ranking by CEOWORLD magazine.

The United States leads with a score of 95.29 out of 100, showcasing dominance in several sectors including technology and military strength. It is followed closely by China (95.09) and Russia (94.26). Other countries in the top five include India (94.16) and France (94.15).

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com