Japan: One in 10 people is 80 years old or older

SHAFAQNA- While the country’s birth rate is falling, the ratio of elderly people to the total population increased by 0.1 percentage points, reaching a record level 29.1%.

According to NHK WORLD, the number of people aged 80 and over increased by 270,000 from last year to a record 12.5 million, equivalent to more than 10% of Japan’s population.

The working elderly population will reach 9.1 million in 2022, increasing for the 19th consecutive year.

At 25.2%, Japan’s elderly working rate is the highest among major economies.

Last year, 50.8% of people aged 65 to 69 and 33.5% of people aged 70 to 74 were still working.

The ministry said this rate is expected to continue to increase due to ongoing labor shortages.

Source: NHK WORLD

www.shafaqna.com

