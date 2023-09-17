UN: Excessive enforcement of unilateral sanctions harms human rights

SHAFAQNA- Unilateral sanctions and excessive compliance endanger the health and well-being of people around the world, the United Nations’ independent human rights expert warned on Friday.



“As governments increasingly use unilateral sanctions to achieve foreign policy goals, it has become common for companies, including banks and financial institutions, to excessively comply,” said Alena Dukhan, the UN Human Rights Council-appointed Special Rapporteur on Unilateral Enforcement Actions. UN News reported.



Ms. Douhan said some of the individually imposed sanctions had a widespread adverse impact on people’s health care rights.



“Health systems around the world are vulnerable to the imposition of unilateral sanctions and increasing cases of over-compliance and over-risk minimization,” she said.



