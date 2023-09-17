English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificOther News

IFRC: Reiterates need for continued reconstruction support following 2022 floods in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA- A year after devastating monsoon floods hit Pakistan, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is appealing for continued support. With a mission to rebuild lives and strengthen resilience, IFRC aims to invest globally in recovery efforts to strengthen communities affected by disasters.

According to Reliefweb, the 2022 monsoon floods left an indelible mark, affecting 33 million people, killing more than 1,700 people and destroying nearly 1 million homes. In response to this unprecedented disaster, IFRC, in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), immediately launched a flood emergency appeal. The aim was to reach more than 1 million people affected. This collective response, leveraging a network of 1,400 volunteers, has enabled him to reach more than 50% of his fundraising target of CHF 40 million, both through concrete pledges and in-kind donations.

During the response phase, PRCS worked with partners across the IFRC and the movement to, among other things, provide critical support to more than 315,000 healthy people, around 298,600 people in sanitation operations, and more than 317,000 people in shelters. We have strengthened our support. The operation was challenged by damaged infrastructure and widespread flooding that affected millions of people.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

