SPA: UNESCO declares Jericho a World Heritage Site

SHAFAQNA- The UNESCO World Heritage Committee announced today at its first meeting in Riyadh that Tell es-Sultan in Jericho, Palestine, won the majority of votes, making it the first Arab site to be included in the UNESCO list in the 45th century.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Mounir Anastas, Permanent Representative of Palestine to UNESCO, expressed his pride in this historic achievement andhis gratitude for the efforts of all Arabs, mainly Saudi Arabia, in hosting this meeting and supporting the Palestinian issue in all international events. Source: SPA www.shafaqna.com





