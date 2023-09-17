English
Iraq’s PM: Development Road Project is significant game-changer for Iraq & region

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani said that The Development Road Project can be a significant game-changer for Iraq and the region.

Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani directed the Ministries of Transport and the Board of Advisors to develop a mechanism for involving the World Bank in auditing the designs of the Development Road Project.

During the third meeting of the Supreme Committee for Implementing the Development Road Project (DRP), Al-Sudani and officials discussed the impact of international road projects on the DRP’s work strategy and the economic model presented by the consulting team.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of launching the first implementation step and reflecting on the project’s impact on various aspects of Iraq’s economy, industry, services, and society.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

