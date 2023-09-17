English
International Shia News Agency
Pope Francis appeals for peace for people of Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis appeals for peace for people of Ukraine.

Recalling his upcoming Apostolic Visit to Marseille, France, this coming Friday, Pope Francis offered his closeness to the war-torn people of Ukraine, and to all people in lands torn by war.

“We continue to pray for the martyred Ukrainian people and for peace in every war-torn land.”

The Pope’s remarks came during his Sunday Angelus address to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis has made various appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine, calling consistently for peace, since Russia stepped up its invasion of its neighbor over a year and a half ago.

The Pope has sent delegates and supplies to offer assistance, and envoys, including Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to work toward peace.

Pope Francis will make the two-day visit to the southern French city of Marseille on Friday and Saturday to close the “Mediterranean Meetings” (Rencontres Méditerranéennes), which is gathering bishops and young people from across the Mediterranean on 17-24 September 2023.

The Holy Father had praised the upcoming Visit as an opportunity to promote fraternity, through the Meetings, which will gather representatives from the region.

Source:Vatican News

