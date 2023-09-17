SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis appeals for peace for people of Ukraine.
Pope Francis has made various appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine, calling consistently for peace, since Russia stepped up its invasion of its neighbor over a year and a half ago.
The Pope has sent delegates and supplies to offer assistance, and envoys, including Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to work toward peace.
Pope Francis will make the two-day visit to the southern French city of Marseille on Friday and Saturday to close the “Mediterranean Meetings” (Rencontres Méditerranéennes), which is gathering bishops and young people from across the Mediterranean on 17-24 September 2023.
The Holy Father had praised the upcoming Visit as an opportunity to promote fraternity, through the Meetings, which will gather representatives from the region.
Source:Vatican News