International Shia News Agency
Bloomberg: Libya flood death toll tops 11,300

SHAFAQNA- The death toll from devastating flooding in eastern Libya has risen to more than 11,300 in the city of Derna alone, with thousands more missing after a rare hurricane-like storm hit the North African country last week.

According to Bloomberg, almost a quarter of Derna’s population is estimated dead or missing.

As rescue teams, including Libyan fighters and foreign teams, searched through the rubble, concerns grew about the potential health effects of contaminated water, including cholera. Authorities have ordered an investigation into the cause of two dam failures that caused flooding in the city.

Source: Bloomberg

www.shafaqna.com

