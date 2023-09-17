SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia is expected to achieve 2% growth in gross domestic product for current year, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has reported.

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has confirmed the credit rating of Saudi Arabia for both its domestic and foreign currency at “A/A-1” with a stable outlook. This affirmation was detailed in a recently released report by the agency.

According to S&P’s report, the decision to maintain Saudi Arabia’s credit rating reflects the nation’s consistent efforts to implement reforms over recent years.

These reforms have led to structural improvements that have played a crucial role in supporting sustainable development within the non-oil sector.

