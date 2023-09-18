Montenegrin doctor: As long as I am alive, I will not leave Arbaeen/ I feel I am living in paradise among believers

SHAFAQNA- A Montenegrin dentist who went to Karbala to participate in the 47th Arbaeen conference, talks about his strong interest in Arbaeen and the impact he saw from this event.

In an impressive and inspiring scene at the 47th Arbaeen Conference held by the Karbala Studies Center, Dr. Arnad Ali Vodic, a Montenegrin dentist, was the guest of the event. He has been strongly influenced by Arbaeen and the presence of millions of pilgrims to renew their vows with Imam Hussain (A.S).

The Karbala Studies Center announced in a statement: Dr. Vodik spoke about this huge gathering and the need to plan and organize it while talking to some of the attendees at this conference:”This rally needs a million employees to organize and plan its activities.”

Dr. Vodik decided to perform daily prayers on Imam Hussain’s (A.S) grave after discussions and getting to know Imam Hossein (A.S), his martyrdom and the reasons for his martyrdom. He was greatly affected by what he saw and found in this trip and he vowed not to stop the Arbaeen pilgrimage as long as he lives.

Dr. Vodik said: “I feel that I am living in heaven and among the believers and righteous saints of God Almighty.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian