Erdogan: Türkiye rejects justification of attacks on Muslim values in the name of freedom of thought

Türkiye rejects attacks on Muslim values

SHAFAQNA- Türkiye will not accept the justification of attacks on the sacred values of 2 billion Muslims worldwide in name of freedom of thought, Turkish President Erdogan.

“To us, these actions are provocations that aim to incite people,” President Erdogan said at a dinner event organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee in New York.

He recalled that Türkiye pioneered the adoption of resolutions by the United Nations Human Rights Council and the UN’s General Assembly which view violent actions targeting holy books as violating international law. “We will continue our efforts in this regard,” he added.

