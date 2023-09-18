English
Aljazeera: Iran-USA prisoner exchange under way after $6bn transfer

SHAFAQNA- The United States and Iran will each free five people they each hold under an exchange agreement that also involves the transfer of $6bn unfrozen Iranian assets from South Korea. The deal – first made public on August 10 – will remove a major irritant between Washington and Tehran although the rival sides remain deeply at odds over a range of issues.

There has been no indication the prisoner deal would spur movement on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which saw Tehran scale back its nuclear programme in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions against its economy.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

