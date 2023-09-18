Bahraini forces arrest female social media activist over live coverage of Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA-Bahraini forces have reportedly arrested a female social media activist over participation in and live coverage of Arbaeen.

According to a report by the Iraqi al-Ghadeer TV television network, the activist, identified as Sheikha al-Majid, was detained following her return from the holy Iraqi city of Karbala to the Bahraini capital of Manama.

She was charged with “sectarianism” due to broadcasting live images while standing in the vicinity of the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), the report added.

Source: ABNA

