English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Human rightsMiddle EastOther News

Bahraini forces arrest female social media activist over live coverage of Arbaeen

0
Bahraini forces arrest female social media activist

SHAFAQNA-Bahraini forces have reportedly arrested a female social media activist over participation in and live coverage of Arbaeen.

According to a report by the Iraqi al-Ghadeer TV television network, the activist, identified as Sheikha al-Majid, was detained following her return from the holy Iraqi city of Karbala to the Bahraini capital of Manama.

She was charged with “sectarianism” due to broadcasting live images while standing in the vicinity of the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), the report added.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq dismantles “dangerous” terrorist network targeting Arbaeen processions

asadian

Bahrain: Detained leaders call on UNHCR delegation to meet them

asadian

[Video] Empowering our Youth

asadian

Georgia: “The Way of Arbaeen to Emergence” Seminar Held in Marneuli [Photos]

asadian

[Photos] Germany: Ziyarat Arbaeen at Rasulullah Center of Berlin

asadian

Arbaeen 2023 in world media: Millions of people get together so “lovingly & peacefully”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.