Report: Iraqis need $66,000 annually for a “Happy Life”

SHAFAQNA-“S Money” recent survey revealed that an Iraqi individual requires $66,000 annually to lead a “happy life.”

The survey encompassed 174 countries worldwide, including Iraq, shedding light on the cost of a “happy life” in these nations.

Iraq falls within the category of “yellow-to-red countries,” signifying nations where a substantial financial commitment is necessary to live happily.

According to this data, an individual in Iraq needs $66,000 annually to lead a “happy life,” which equates to $5,500 per month.

“S Money” is a global company established in 2019, specializing in financial services, with its headquarters located in Melbourne, Australia.

