Palestine: UNESCO Lists Ancient Jericho Ruins as World Heritage Site

ancient Jericho ruins

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee voted Sunday (17 Sep. 2023) to list the Tell Es-Sultan archaeological site in Jericho as a World Heritage Site.

The decision was taken during the 45th session of the UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Including this historic site on the prestigious list means recognition of the immense cultural and historical significance of ancient Jericho, located in the occupied Jordan Valley region, east of the occupied West Bank, Wafa said.

Jericho is renowned as one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, with a history spanning thousands of years.

