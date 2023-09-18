USA: Iran’s President Arrives in New York For 78th UNGA

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in New York at the head of a high-ranking political delegation on Monday (18 Sep. 2023) to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Upon arrival in John F. Kennedy International Airport, the President was welcomed by Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and a number of other Iranian diplomats.

Speaking upon arrival in New York, President Raisi said that the UN’s General Assembly provides a chance that has to be taken for briefing Iran’s foreign policy and echoing the voice of the Iranian people.

He noted that the voice of the Iranian nation is louder than ever as they gained a major victory in a cognitive and hybrid warfare against the enemy last year.

Source: IRNA

