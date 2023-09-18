CBI: €5.573bn of Iran’s blocked assets deposited into 6 accounts in Qatar

SHAFAQNA- €5.573 billion from Iran’s blocked assets have been deposited into six Iranian bank accounts in two Qatari banks, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Mohammad-Reza Farzin said.

“Yesterday, we received an official letter from Qatari authorities confirming the activation of the accounts for six banks. Today, €5,573,492,000 was deposited into the bank accounts,” Farzin said on Monday (18 Sep. 2023).

He elaborated that the sum from Iran’s blocked assets in South Korea were wired into six Iranian bank accounts in two Qatari banks of Al-Ahli and Dukhan.

Five Americans land in Qatar as part of USA-Iran prisoner swap

Five USA’s citizens left Iran and landed in Doha on Monday in a prisoner swap for five Iranians held in the United States and the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds in a rare deal between the long-time antagonists.

“Today, five Americans who were imprisoned in Iran are finally coming home,” USA’s President Joe Biden said in a statement.