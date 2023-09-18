English
Lebanon: Berri to call for dialogue in early October

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri will call for dialogue in early October.

“If nothing happens, I will head the dialogue with Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab,” Berri told al-Liwaa newspaper in remarks published Monday.

Berri had called for a seven-day dialogue, following which open presidential election sessions would be held. The blocs opposed to Hezbollah have refused to take part in talks to agree on a president before proceeding with a vote, preferring to rely on the democratic process.

Source: naharnet

www.shafaqna.com

