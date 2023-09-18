Amnesty International: Secondary schools should be reopened for Afghan girls

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International has requested the Taliban to take immediate action to reopen secondary schools for girls.

Amnesty International added that the future and dreams of thousands of Afghan girls are at stake, and it’s been two years since the ban on girls’ access to secondary school in Afghanistan and the situation remains the same.

Today, Monday, September 18 , two years have passed since the Islamic Emirate banned girls from attending secondary and high schools in Afghanistan.

Guterres added that this is an unjustifiable violation of human rights that inflicts long-lasting damage on the entire country.

Two years ago today, Taliban announced that the classes for girls above the sixth grade were closed until a “second order.”

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com