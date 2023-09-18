English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Amnesty International: Secondary schools should be reopened for Afghan girls

0
Secondary schools reopened for Afghan girls

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International has requested the Taliban to take immediate action to reopen secondary schools for girls.

Amnesty International added that the future and dreams of thousands of Afghan girls are at stake, and it’s been two years since the ban on girls’ access to secondary school in Afghanistan and the situation remains the same.

Today, Monday, September 18 , two years have passed since the Islamic Emirate banned girls from attending secondary and high schools in Afghanistan.

Guterres added that this is an unjustifiable violation of human rights that inflicts long-lasting damage on the entire country.

Two years ago today, Taliban announced that the classes for girls above the sixth grade were closed until a “second order.”

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Amnesty: Saudi Arabia executed 100 people so far in 2023

asadian

Amnesty: Venezuela using arbitrary detention as ‘tool of control repression’

asadian

UN: ICC should recognize Taliban’s gender restrictions as ‘crime against humanity’

asadian

Afghanistan: Campaign for girls’ education launched as a national initiative

asadian

Amnesty International: Seven young men face imminent execution in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Rights groups to screen BBC documentary on Modi before his USA visit

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.