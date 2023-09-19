Iran’s 54 Caravansaries Registered as UNESCO World Heritage

SHAFAQNA– 54 historical caravansaries in Iran have been registered with the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

According to Shafaqna, ISNA wrote: In the forty-fifth session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the dossier of 56 historical caravanserais from 26 provinces of Iran was examined. This followed a positive report by the ICOMOS representative (World Heritage Convention) regarding the conservation, maintenance, historical value of these caravanserais, and statements by representatives of some countries, including Oman, Nigeria, India, Mali, South Africa, Greece, Zambia, Qatar, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, and Russia in favor of this dossier.

After removing two Safavid caravanserais in East Azerbaijan and Isfahan and making modifications to certain sections and aspects of it, a total of 54 caravanserais were finally inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Among these, representatives from some countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and Japan expressed concerns regarding the removal of two caravanserais from this dossier and the historical authenticity of these caravanserais.

Rasool Vatandoust, Iran’s Representative for Cultural Heritage at the UNESCO assembly, explained: Iran presented the dossier for 56 caravanserais, even though it has nationally registered 75 caravanserais. Iran considered several criteria for selecting these 54 caravanserais, including architectural representation from various historical periods, and is prepared to remove two caravanserais based on ICOMOS recommendations and potentially add them to this dossier in the future.

He further stated: Iran is prepared to collaborate with ICOMOS on the management, preservation, and maintenance of these caravanserais, which were the subject of questioning by representatives of some countries at the UNESCO assembly.

